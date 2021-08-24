Does Ben Affleck want to put a ring on it again? The "Justice League" actor was recently spotted stopping by Tiffany & Co. this week with his mom and son Samuel. In photos published by Page Six, Ben appeared to be eyeing a glass case of rings in the classic Tiffany blue boxes – which could very well be engagement rings! Ben's stop at Tiffany's comes amid his revived romance with Jennifer Lopez.

