Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck seems to be paying tribute to his recent getaway with Jennifer Lopez. "The Way Back" actor was photographed in Los Angeles on May 29, and he was noticeably rocking a trucker hat with a patch that read, "Big Sky, Montana." The hat seems to be a new go-to for Ben: he also wore it in paparazzi snaps taken in L.A. on May 26 and 27. Ben's fashion statement comes weeks after he and his one-time fiancé took a much-buzzed-about trip to Montana.

Appearing: