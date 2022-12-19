Ben Affleck is joining his wife, Jennifer Lopez on stage for the holiday season! The couple belted out a sweet duet to John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" on Saturday night as they threw a holiday party at their home in Los Angeles and shared a sweet kiss after their performance. JLo turned the mic to the crowd for more holiday classics, including "Jingle Bells," as Stevie Mackey played the piano as the night went on.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight