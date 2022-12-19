Main Content

Ben Affleck Sings Duet With Jennifer Lopez At Their Star-Studded Holiday Party

Ben Affleck is joining his wife, Jennifer Lopez on stage for the holiday season! The couple belted out a sweet duet to John Legend's "By Christmas Eve" on Saturday night as they threw a holiday party at their home in Los Angeles and shared a sweet kiss after their performance. JLo turned the mic to the crowd for more holiday classics, including "Jingle Bells," as Stevie Mackey played the piano as the night went on.

