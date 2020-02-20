Also available on the NBC app

Ben Affleck is getting candid about his split from Jennifer Garner. The Oscar-winning actor detailed his alcohol addiction and how it affected his family in a new interview with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America." He revealed that at one of his lowest points he would drink every night until he passed out. But throughout his struggles with drinking and depression, the hardest thing for Ben to accept was the end of his marriage. "I never thought that I was gonna get divorced," he said. "I didn't want to get divorced. I didn't want to be a divorced person. I really didn't want to be a split family with my children. And it upset me because it meant I wasn't who I thought I was. And that was so painful and so disappointing in myself."

