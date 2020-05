Also available on the NBC app

In his new film "The Way Back," Ben Affleck portrays Jack Cunningham, a man at the end of his rope and struggling with alcohol who finds the salvation he's been looking for when he begins coaching a struggling high school basketball team. In this exclusive first look, the Oscar winner, who has been open about his own alcohol addiction, shares how he got to "dig down emotionally" for the personal project. "The Way Back" opens March 6.

