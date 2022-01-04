Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ben Affleck Says Daughters Were Starstruck Meeting Taylor Swift: 'I'm Telling You They're Fans'

CLIP01/04/22
Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck may be one of Hollywood's biggest actors, but he is revealing the artist who made his daughters speechless! Ben joined "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday while promoting his new movie "The Tender Bar" and explained that his daughters were starstruck when meeting Taylor Swift. "I'm like I'm telling you they're fans," he told the host. The 49-year-old shares his girls, 16-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Appearing:
Tags: Ben Affleck, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, taylor swift, violet, seraphina
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.