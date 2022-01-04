Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck may be one of Hollywood's biggest actors, but he is revealing the artist who made his daughters speechless! Ben joined "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday while promoting his new movie "The Tender Bar" and explained that his daughters were starstruck when meeting Taylor Swift. "I'm like I'm telling you they're fans," he told the host. The 49-year-old shares his girls, 16-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

