Ben Affleck has revealed how his wife Jennifer Lopez keeps up her physical appearance, and guilty pleasures aren't off limits! The 50-year-old actor made a virtual appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday and he shared a bombshell about his 53-year-old wife that he teased might upset the talk show host. "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream, everything," he revealed. Drew couldn't believe the "Air" actor, before she went on to get to the bottom of Jennifer's secret. "Is it the working out?" Drew asked, before Ben answered, "She works out. I mean I work out too but I don't magically appear to be 20 years old with perfect skin. There's no taking away from her work ethic, the work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real!" Ben concluded with more gushing words for his gorgeous wife, which caused the "Blended" actress to swoon over the couple's love.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight