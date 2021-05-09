Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck is grateful to have Jennifer Garner as the ultimate co-parent. The actor honored his ex-wife in a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute, sharing multiple throwback photos of her smiling with their three children over the years and sending a cute good night video message. Ben also revealed a look at the fivesome dressed as “Wizard of Oz” characters for Halloween and he accompanied his Instagram post with a caption praising Jen and her dedication to their family. “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad.”

