Ben Affleck is making movie magic with his wife, Jennifer Lopez! The 50-year-old actor and his producing partner, Matt Damon, opened up in a recent interview with CBS News about their next project with their company, Artists Equity, now that their first film "Air" is complete. After playing coy, Ben couldn't contain his excitement for the cast. "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie. Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," Ben revealed.

