Main Content

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reveal They Are Working On Biopic Starring Jennifer Lopez

CLIP03/20/23

Ben Affleck is making movie magic with his wife, Jennifer Lopez! The 50-year-old actor and his producing partner, Matt Damon, opened up in a recent interview with CBS News about their next project with their company, Artists Equity, now that their first film "Air" is complete. After playing coy, Ben couldn't contain his excitement for the cast. "Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie. Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," Ben revealed.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, movie, actor, Film, Air, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.