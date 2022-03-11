Main Content

Looks like Ben Affleck is joining Jennifer Lopez in her latest project! The "Argo" actor seemingly stepped in front of the camera once again with his girlfriend for her new music video, "Marry Me Ballad," which was released on Friday. The video gives viewers an inside look at the daily life of the 52-year-old singer, including intimate moments with her beau, who remains faceless as they appear to goof around and cuddle in bed.

