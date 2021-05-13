Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had the look of love in 2003! In their first joint interview, the then-engaged couple shared with Access Hollywood all about working together on their comedy film “Gigli” and what their chemistry was like on set. Ben also confirmed that he proposed to JLo in a “traditional” way and that he talked to her parents beforehand. Bennifer also talked about living their relationship in the public eye and how they were navigating paparazzi attention at the time. And, how public of a wedding were they planning?

