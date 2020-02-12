Ben Affleck Is Active On This Dating App, ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger Says

Also available on the NBC app

Is Ben Affleck looking for love? Well, according to "Millionaire Matchmaker" star Patti Stanger, the "Argo" star is on the celebrity dating app Raya. She spoke to US Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" podcast recently claiming, "He's on Raya. I've seen him a million f***ing times." "The Accountant" was married to Jennifer Garner for years before finalizing their divorce in 2018. Affleck then entered into an on-again off-again relationship with Lindsay Shookus, with the couple calling it quits in April of 2019.

