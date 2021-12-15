Also available on the nbc app

Ben Affleck is facing some major backlash after being a bit too candid about his marriage to Jennifer Garner. "The Tender Bar" star, who has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, confessed that he "probably still be drinking" if he was still married to Jen during an interview with Howard Stern earlier this week. "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped," he said, which is now causing backlash.

