Ben Affleck Calls Love With Jennifer Lopez A 'Great Story:' It's Definitely Beautiful To Me

Ben Affleck is finally opening up about his rekindled romance with former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 49-year-old, stayed mum on who initiated the reconnection but did reveal that he is happier than ever. "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," he said. "I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out."

