Ben Affleck visited "Ellen" on Thursday and opened up about his struggles with alcoholism. Plus, hear why Ben still loves his much-maligned phoenix back tattoo!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck 2019, Ben Affleck ellen, Ben Affleck interview, Ben Affleck rehab, Ben Affleck jennifer garner, Ben Affleck tattoo, Ben Affleck ellen degeneres, tv, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news, television
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.