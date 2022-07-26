Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing their romantic honeymoon in Paris, and all their sightseeing must have left the groom worn out! While the couple cruised the Seine river, Ben was caught appearing to take a nap! Access Hollywood also dives into the latest news with other celebrity couples, including Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey, as well as Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

