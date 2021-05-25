Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Ben Affleck is bringing back a meaningful piece of jewelry amid rumors of a rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez! "The Way Back" actor reunited with his ex of 17 years in Miami this past weekend and paparazzi spotted the two hanging out at a private residence in the city. But eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice something even more detailed -- Ben seemed to be rocking a distinctive silver watch and the timepiece seemed to be the exact same one he wore during their relationship, including while co-starring in Jennifer's "Jenny from the Block" music video.

