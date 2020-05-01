Also available on the NBC app

Ben Affleck made a surprise appearance in a series of photos on Ana de Arma’s Instagram account in honor of her 32nd birthday. In the first photo, the “Knives Out” actress is seen enjoying brunch, but swipe through, and Ben pops up in the third frame, cozying up to Ana with his arm around her waist. In another snap, the couple share a hug as they enjoy the desert sunset. Later, Ana posted a pic of her smashing a birthday piñata, as Ben is heard off-camera cheering the actress on with "más, más, más!"

Appearing: