Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Star Dani Soares' First Full Photo Of Baby Girl Is Hilariously Relatable

CLIP06/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

Dani Soares' baby girl is making her debut – with a photo that captures all the emotions of newborn life! The "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star recently welcomed a daughter, and to celebrate the cutie's one-week milestone, she set up a photoshoot. In a hilariously relatable snap, Dani's baby girl cried next to a "one week old today" sign. In her caption, the new mom teased that the waterworks went both ways, writing, "Let me introduce you to baby Soares. This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', Dani Soares, Dani Soares Baby, Below Deck
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.