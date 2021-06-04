Also available on the nbc app

Dani Soares' baby girl is making her debut – with a photo that captures all the emotions of newborn life! The "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star recently welcomed a daughter, and to celebrate the cutie's one-week milestone, she set up a photoshoot. In a hilariously relatable snap, Dani's baby girl cried next to a "one week old today" sign. In her caption, the new mom teased that the waterworks went both ways, writing, "Let me introduce you to baby Soares. This pic is a perfect representation of what the first week has been for both of us."

