Also available on the nbc app

Bellamy Young is feeling the love! The "Prodigal Son" actress opened up to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about her "wonderful" time staying cozy at home with boyfriend Pedro Segundo – and showed off a peek at her man knitting right next to her! Plus, Bellamy chatted about staying in touch with her "Scandal" family and teased what's in store for Jessica and Gil on this season of "Prodigal Son." "Prodigal Son" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Available until 02/25/21

Appearing: