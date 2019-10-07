Also available on the NBC app

Bella Thorne has a new lady in her life! The "Famous in Love" alum shared a pair of romantic snaps, blissfully cuddling up in bed with a mystery woman. "She's very cute. First girl I have dated that's camera shy," Bella wrote, keeping her love's identity under wraps. Bella's current boyfriend, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, gave the girls his seal of approval in the comment section. Bella, who identifies as pansexual, is no stranger to open relationships; the "Her & Him" director previously romanced rapper Mod Sun while also dating YouTube star Tana Mongeau.

