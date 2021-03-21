Also available on the nbc app

Bella Thorne is engaged! The actress said yes to boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo over the weekend and the happy couple announced their big news in a series of Instagram photos, showing off her stunning pear-shaped sparkler and, of course, sharing a romantic kiss! Benjamin couldn’t contain his excitement over proposing to his girlfriend of nearly two years, and Bella glowed in a cute video her new fiancé posted to his Insta story – where they revealed their plans to have not one wedding, but two!

Appearing: