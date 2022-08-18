Main Content

Bella Reveals She Was Not Allowed 'To Live In A Muslim Culture' While Growing Up

Bella Hadid opened up about wishing she had been raised in her "Muslim culture." Ahead of her acting debut as a guest star on the Hulu series "Ramy," the 25-year-old model spoke to GQ about how she grapples with her own heritage. Bella's father is Palestinian, but when her parents got divorced she was moved to California with her mom and the family "extracted" her. Bella revealed that one of her bigger regrets is that she wasn’t raised around Muslim people and doesn't fully understand her roots.

