Looks like Bella Hadid is so excited to become an auntie! The model took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself striking a pose with her pregnant sister Gigi Hadid - and both of their bellies stole the spotlight. "June 11, 2020," Bella wrote on Instagram. "Buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much."

