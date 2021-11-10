Also available on the nbc app

Bella Hadid is opening up about her mental health. On Tuesday the 25-year-old supermodel got candid about her ongoing battle with anxiety and shared photos of herself crying in her room and hooked up to an IV. "This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now. Social media is not real. For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone. So from me to you, you're not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you," she captioned her post in part.

