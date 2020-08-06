Also available on the nbc app

Mask on! Bella Hadid is urging everyone to wear face coverings, even the police. The 23-year-old model shared photos of herself taken in front of the New York City Police Department as she gave the middle finger to a group of cops standing around without masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Hi @NYPD, masks are for all of our safety, not just [yours]," she posted on her Instagram Story, adding, "Wear a mask. U guys look goofy." In recent months, Bella has been using social media to raise awareness about various issues, from the coronavirus health crisis to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Appearing: