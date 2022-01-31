Main Content

Bella Hadid Claims She Was 'Abused' By Men and Women: 'I Started Not Having Boundaries'

CLIP01/31/22
Bella Hadid is getting candid about past relationships. The model was on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices podcast recently, where she claimed she had previously been "abused." "I constantly went back to men, and also women, that had abused me and that's where the people pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my workspace," she said in part.

