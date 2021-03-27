Main Content

Bekah Martinez revealed she was sexually assaulted while walking with her kids. The “Bachelor” alum opened up about a disturbing incident on Friday, telling Instagram followers that she was out with her son and daughter when a skateboarder suddenly grabbed her rear end. “I’m not okay. I’m mad. I’m mad that this kid felt bold enough to touch me in the middle of the day, in a neighborhood, with my children by my side,” Bekah wrote.

