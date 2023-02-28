Main Content

Behind The Creators: TikTok Star Keith Lee Shares His Secrets To Viral Food Review Success

CLIP02/28/23

Now that's a tasty secret! TikTok star Keith Lee, who has grown in popularity due to his food reviews, joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily. Keith said that he has become so popular that restaurants are recognizing him and sending him home with bags of food. The way around this? Keith revealed that he sometimes wears disguises to order his food and shared some of the secrets to his food review success on TikTok.

