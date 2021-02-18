Also available on the nbc app

We're seeing double! Behati Prinsloo took to Instagram to share a rare snap of her and Adam Levine's youngest girl, Gio Grace, to celebrate the toddler's birthday on Feb. 15. The mother-daughter duo looked like twins in the adorable photo as they struck a pose with a playful elf filter. The supermodel simply captioned the sweet post, "My bestie turned 3." Prior to the special occasion, Behati also penned a romantic tribute for the Maroon 5 singer in honor of Valentine's Day. "Every day is [love] day with you @adamlevine," she wrote. "You're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool!"

