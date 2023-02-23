Behati Prinsloo is sharing a sweet peek at her and Adam Levine's daughter's birthday bash! The supermodel and her musician husband's second-eldest child, Gio Grace, turned five this month, and she was treated to a fun-filled party. Behati shared photos from the celebrations on her Instagram Story this week. She posted a selfie of her and what appeared to be Gio showing off their face paint. Behati sported a spider on her cheek while her daughter rocked a pink and orange glow, and the mom of three wrote, "We raged."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight