Main Content

Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse At Her & Adam Levine's Daughter Gio Grace's Birthday Bash: 'We Raged'

CLIP02/23/23

Behati Prinsloo is sharing a sweet peek at her and Adam Levine's daughter's birthday bash! The supermodel and her musician husband's second-eldest child, Gio Grace, turned five this month, and she was treated to a fun-filled party. Behati shared photos from the celebrations on her Instagram Story this week. She posted a selfie of her and what appeared to be Gio showing off their face paint. Behati sported a spider on her cheek while her daughter rocked a pink and orange glow, and the mom of three wrote, "We raged."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, celebrity, entertainment, parenting, family, kids, music
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.