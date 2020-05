Also available on the NBC app

Becky Lynch trades in her WWE title for motherhood! On the most recent Monday Night Raw, the WWE champ handed over her title to Asuka, who won the Money in the Bank contract the day prior. Becky said farewell in an emotional speech to her fans. "As happy as you are, I might be happier," she told Asuka, "you go and be a warrior, I'm going to go be a mother."

