Becky G’s Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Responds To Cheating Rumors: ‘I Am So Sorry’

CLIP03/27/23

Becky G’s fiancé Sebastian Lletget is responding to recent cheating rumors. On Monday, the 30-year-old soccer star released a statement on Instagram, where he opened up about a “10-minute lapse in judgement,” apologized to singer and talked about an alleged “extortion plot.” His post came days after an Instagram user claimed she had proof of him allegedly cheating on Becky G in February, months after the pair got engaged, according to Remzcla.

Tags: becky g, Sebastián Lletget, infidelity, cheating, scandal
