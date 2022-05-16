Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Reunite With Exes For Their Kids' Graduations
Becky G is proud of where she came from, and she's celebrating it at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards! Access Hollywood caught up with the "Mala Santa" singer and she opened up about why representing her Mexican-American heritage is so important to her. "I wouldn't be here without my community and without the amazing people that support me and have supported me throughout this long journey," she said. "As an artist, I think, to put me in one category doesn't do me justice," she shared.