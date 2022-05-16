Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Becky G Says She's Celebrating Her Culture At 2022 BBMAs: 'I Wouldn't Be Here Without My Community'

CLIP05/15/22
Also available on the nbc app

Becky G is proud of where she came from, and she's celebrating it at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards! Access Hollywood caught up with the "Mala Santa" singer and she opened up about why representing her Mexican-American heritage is so important to her. "I wouldn't be here without my community and without the amazing people that support me and have supported me throughout this long journey," she said. "As an artist, I think, to put me in one category doesn't do me justice," she shared.

Appearing:
Tags: becky g, bmmas, billboard music awards
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.