Access Hollywood continues our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with an interview with a Latinx star on the rise: Becky G. The "Sin Pijama" songstress first got noticed in 2011 after posting videos of herself singing online. Becky talked to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about her early fame, how she started to "think outside the box" about her career and getting the chance to work with her idol: Jennifer Lopez!

