Also available on the NBC app

Beck Bennett has nothing but nice things to say about Keanu Reeves! The comedian opens up on Access Daily about joining the cast of "Bill & Ted 3." Beck shares to hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover why he thinks his co-star Keanu, who plays his older brother in the upcoming flick, is just "the greatest guy." Plus, the "SNL" star reveals what fans can expect from his new movie, "Greener Grass."

Appearing: