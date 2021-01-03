Also available on the nbc app

Becca Kufrin is embracing everything that 2020 had to offer. The former "Bachelorette" didn't mince words when reflecting on her difficult but ultimately rewarding year, which included calling off her engagement with now-ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. The Minnesota native penned a lengthy and candid Instagram caption over the weekend to honor all the ups and downs she faced during what's been an incredibly challenging time for so many. Though Becca didn't directly address her and Garrett's split, she did seemingly reference the breakup while sharing gratitude for the opportunity to learn and grow from the hardships of the past 12 months.

