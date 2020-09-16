Also available on the nbc app

Becca Kufrin is feeling the magic! The former “Bachelorette,” who recently moved to Los Angeles following her split with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, told “Bachelor Happy Hour” co-host Rachel Lindsay that she feels good about where her life has lead her. “I feel like, it’s this weird, like, magical spot that I’m in right now. Maybe it’s the fact that I also moved to L.A. and it’s this new chapter. But it just feels like magic.” Becca also opened up about her thoughts on dating again, saying, “I’m 30. I’m ready to maybe be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se. Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer.”

Appearing: