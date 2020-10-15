Also available on the nbc app

Becca Kufrin is opening up about the decision to freeze her eggs following her split form fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. "I am in the process of freezing my eggs. I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options. I’m not old, but I’m not a spring chicken. I want kids one day but not anytime soon. I figured, why not do it now in quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic]?" she said on her Instagram Story.

