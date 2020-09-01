Also available on the nbc app

It's officially over! Becca Kufrin confirmed that she and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen have went their separate ways after months of speculation. "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn’t just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers. It’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now," she said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

