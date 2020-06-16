Also available on the nbc app

Becca Kufrin isn't exactly sure what the future holds for her and Garrett Yrigoyen after having some tough conversations about him supporting cops amid the Black Lives Matter movement. "I want to say to our listeners out there -- because I'm sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions -- for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that," Becca told co-host Rachel Lindsay on "The Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

