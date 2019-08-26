Bebe Rexha Shares Body Positive Message At VMAs: 'This Is Who I Am, Curves And All And Cellulite'

Also available on the NBC app

Bebe Rexa got real about her body and how much she loves her curves during her interview with Access Hollywood's Liliana Vazquez at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Bebe shared a super strong body positive message, telling Access, "I love all body types but everybody's not a size zero," she said. "There's nothing wrong with that, but you know I'm a curvy girl. I grew up thinking I had to be a pop star that was super skinny, I'm not that. This is who I am, curves and all and cellulite."

