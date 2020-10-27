Also available on the nbc app

Bebe Rexha's new single, "Baby, I'm Jealous," was inspired by a true story from a recent past relationship. "I did the deep dive on Instagram, and I saw some things that I did not like," the pop star told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles of her love interest at the time's social media history. "I saw him kind of liking these same girls, like super tall models, fit, blue eyes. My insecurities got the best of me." Bebe also opened up about what inspired the fantastic period fashion in the "Baby, I'm Jealous" music video and what it was like to work with Doja Cat. Plus, the "I'm A Mess" singer discussed partnering with JBL as a global ambassador.

