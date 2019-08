Also available on the NBC app

Talk about timeless! Bebe Rexha shut down an unnamed music executive who she claims told her she's "too old" to be "sexy." As the singer prepares for her milestone 30th birthday, she let fans know she's not letting the comment affect her – in fact, quite the opposite! Bebe clapped back in epic fashion, teasing on social media that she's only getting better with age…in more ways than one!

Appearing: