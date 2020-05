Also available on the NBC app

Bebe Rexha is ready to live her new truth. The "Last Hurrah" singer got candid about her mental health in a series of tweets, revealing that she has bipolar disorder. Find out why the diagnosis is a long-awaited answer to a difficult and personal question Bebe has been asking herself for "the longest time," and how she's ready to channel the news into her "favorite album" yet.

Appearing: