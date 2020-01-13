Beauty Vlogger NikkieTutorials Comes Out As Transgender In Candid Video: 'I Am Free'

Also available on the NBC app

Popular beauty YouTube vlogger Nikkie de Jager has come out as transgender. The 25-year-old, who is better known as NikkieTutorials, opened up to her 12 million YouTube subscribers to reveal a side of her she'd long kept secret. "When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body which means that I am transgender. Now, so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary but it feels so liberating and freeing," she shared.

