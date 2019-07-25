Beauty Influencer Jaclyn Hill Angers Fans After Apologizing For Failed Cosmetics Launch

Also available on the NBC app

Jaclyn Hill returned to YouTube to share an update about how she's doing after her cosmetics line launch failed. In the 19-minute video, the makeup guru talks about how she's feeling and to apologize to fans for being "over confident" about her launch saying she "trusted the wrong people." She also revealed why she decided to give refunds to every customer who purchased on of her lipsticks. She also confirms that she quit social media and explains why she chose to deactivate her Instagram and Twitter.

