Also available on the nbc app

Bear Grylls is finding himself in new territory as the host of the "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji." The famous adventurer plays host to over 330 racers from across the globe as they compete in teams of four against each other and the wilderness. Bear talked to All Access about the thrilling show, and about what he learned taking celebrities into the wilderness on his show "Running Wild." "World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji." debuts Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

Appearing: