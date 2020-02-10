Beanie Feldstein Dishes On Playing Monica Lewinsky In 'Impeachment': 'I'm Really Honored'

Also available on the NBC app

Beanie Feldstein is riding high on a wave of success! The "Booksmart" actress dished about playing Monica Lewinsky in the upcoming Ryan Murphy-produced series "Impeachment" while chatting with Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover at the 2020 Oscars. "Sarah Paulson is probably my favorite human being on planet Earth and I get to go toe-to-toe with her," she gushed. "And to be a part of the Ryan Murphy collection, family, I feel so honored." Plus, Beanie also revealed the best advice she's ever received from older brother Jonah Hill!

