BBC Podcast Host Deborah James Dead At 40 After Battling Bowel Cancer

CLIP06/28/22
U.K. podcast host Deborah James has died at the age of 40 after battling bowel cancer for several years. The sad news was announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute. The British media personality was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 20-16. On May 10th she announced on Instagram that she was entering hospice care. Deborah is survived by her husband, Sebastien Bowen and two children Huge and Eloise.

