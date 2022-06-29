Also available on the nbc app

U.K. podcast host Deborah James has died at the age of 40 after battling bowel cancer for several years. The sad news was announced on her Instagram account on Tuesday with a heartfelt tribute. The British media personality was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 20-16. On May 10th she announced on Instagram that she was entering hospice care. Deborah is survived by her husband, Sebastien Bowen and two children Huge and Eloise.

